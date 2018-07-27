Nigeria: Aspiring Lawmaker Says Atiku Most Suitable for Presidency

Abuja — The Coordinator of the National Youths Mobilisation (NYM), Hassan Waziri Chinade, has said that the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar's presidency would help fix the huge socio-political and economic challenges currently enveloping the country, if elected in the 2019 presidential election.

He stated this at a rally organised by the youth of the six geopolitical zones of the country in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, to drum support for the former vice president.

In a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, Mr. Waziri-Chinade, who is aspiring to the House of Representatives, was quoting as saying that "Nigeria is in an auto-pilot" with no one in charge.

"Atiku Abubakar has promised to reverse these negative trends by leading a government that will invest in its people because people constitute the wealth of any nation," he said.

Even before President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Age Reduction Bill, known as the "Not-Too-Young-To-Run" bill, Chinade said he was not concerned about the bill, as he was busy touring the length and breadth of the Katagum Federal Constituency of Bauchi State.

He added, "While welcoming the Age Reduction Act, why should I be bother about the bill, when I know that great men like Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule of blessed memory became a member of the Federal House of Representatives at 24 and became the Minister of Mines and Power under the government of Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, my own compatriot from Bauchi at age 29," he said.

"Also take the person of Alhaji Shehu Shagari who entered politics at the age of 25, became a member of the House of Representatives in 1954 at the age of 29, while he was Secretary of the famous Northern People's Congress and a parliamentary secretary to the Prime Minister, Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa in the House of Representatives.

"At that considerably young age, Shagari held the position of several ministries including Commerce and Industry, Economic Development, Pensions, Finance etc. So why should I wait for the signing of the Age Reduction bill to achieve my political ambition".

A Bauchi State born politician, Chinade, is not regretting his long wait to crack at a political contest, but was rather going through mentoring and learning curve under "the aegis political mastermind, Atiku Abubakar who won the gubernatorial race to Adamawa government House in Yola", but was "whisked" into the Vice Presidency by President Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999.

According to him, "I have learned the ropes and now ready to go after a sound tutelage from the master himself and that is why I am on the go and pushing hard to get into parliament even at my older age of 41".

Hassan Chinade said that he would unleash the political lessons he learnt from his master by giving his opponents a run for their money.

He said his major task is to ensure that he wins the seat for Katagum people and also ensure that Atiku Abubakar becomes the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria next year.