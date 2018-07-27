Nigeria: Armed Forces Bastion of Nigerian Unity - Buhari

Kaduna — President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said the armed forces had over the years provided appropriate response to the security challenges facing the country.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of 182 students of Senior Course 40 at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji, Kaduna State, he said the armed forces' response to Boko Haram insurgency, militancy, kidnapping, activities of separatists and armed militias amongst others had been very commendable.

He said the Nigerian Armed Forces had also committed huge resources towards stability of the West African sub-region and world peace in general, noting that the numerous security challenges facing the world were trans-border in nature, involving actors in different sub-regions and regions.

He said to effectively combat the prevalent security threats, African countries must continue to work together at all levels, including operational and tactical levels.

"The change we desire in Nigeria actually starts with us as individuals. In Nigeria, there is the tendency to lay the blame for the state of affairs in the country on the doorsteps of the leaders alone. Yes, leaders have a major role to play in providing direction and the enabling environment. However, the citizen's role also is vital in our attaining meaningful transformation of any society, he said.

He assured that his administration would return the country on the path of peace and prosperity, saying that with the consistent efforts of the security agencies, the challenges would be "considerably mitigated and minimized".