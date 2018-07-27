26 July 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Education Minister Osman Sacked After Public Protest Over His 'Poor Varsity Standards' Remarks

Somalia Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire on Thursday fired his Education Minister Abdirahman Dahir Osman, Radio Dalsan reports.

A statement from the office of the Prime Minister confirmed that Osman was relieved of his duties effective Friday.

The statement however fell short of giving the reason why Osman was sacked.

Osman's sacking comes a day he publicly announced that he did not recognise Somalia's universities and it's degrees due to poor academic standards.

Osman's remarks were met with mixed reaction.

In an apparent reaction to the Minister's remarks President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo said that no one should look down upon local institutions.

Farmaajo was speaking at the passover of newly graduated police officers at the Somalia Police academy in Mogadishu.

"We all know that the quality of local universities is not perfect, but having at least something is better than nothing. Bravo @SomaliPM, How dare a Minister says ignorant speech like that? What was his job other than improving Edu quality?!" Sami Nooh reacted on twitter.

Abdrizak Isse a third year student at the Somalia National University told Radio Dalsan that Osman had disrespected local universities

"The least he can do is to apologise" Isse added.

"His statement was not that bad, he said they need to set standards and evaluate them before recognizing" Hussein Ahmed tweeted.

Osman is said to have enjoyed a close relation with PM Khaire both being Norwegian citizens .

