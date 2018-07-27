Uganda: Lawyer Mabirizi to Appeal Age Limit Ruling

Photo: Michael Kakumirizi/ Daily Monitor

Lawyer Male Mabirizi makes a submission before the Constitutional Court in Mbale District.

Shortly after the Constitutional Court that concluded reading its long day verdict at about midnight, one of the petitioners, Mr Male Mabirizi, told the five justices that he intends to appeal their decision before the Supreme Court.

Mr Mabirizi, who represented himself, told court presided over by Deputy Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo that he is dissatisfied with their decision.

Response

"My lords, you promised us to give reasons in the final judgment as to why the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, was not summoned to court, my lords I don't know whether you can invoke your powers and give those reasons," he told court.

"I am informing you of my right to appeal my lords. On May 14, I applied for proceedings but up to now, nothing has come through," he added.

Mr Mabirizi, had at the beginning of the hearing of the consolidated petitions, wanted to have the Speaker summoned to court to explain why she presided over a chaotic sessions that led to the constitutional amendment late last year but court declined.

Government remarks

The Deputy Attorney General Mr Mwesigwa Rukutana, who led the government's legal team in his parting remarks, told court the rule of law has been maintained even in those areas that they may be dissatisfied.

Mr Dan Wandera Ogalo, the lawyer who represented the Uganda Law Society (ULS), told court that he fully associated himself with the submissions of the learned Deputy Attorney General.

He added that they were taught in law school to respect all court decisions even if they did not agree with them in a bid to give confidence to the Judiciary.

Mr Ogalo, who was also the lead lawyer for the petitioners except Mr Mabirizi, thanked court for the patience they accorded during the whole hearing process.