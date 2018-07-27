26 July 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Osu Presby Girls' Basic School Holds Annual Speech and Prize Giving Day

By Pacome Emmanuel Damalie

The Osu Presbyterian Girls' Basic School held its annual Speech and Prize Giving Day and graduation ceremony at the Osu Presbyterian Church Hall on Tuesday to honour excelling students and teachers of the school.

The ceremony themed, 'Empowering girls through education to develop your community' saw several students and teachers awarded for their excellent performance in both academic and extracurricular activities.

In all, 74 Junior High School (JHS) students graduated.

Speaking at the event, the headmistress of the school, Mrs. Lydia Offei Oppong expressed delight at the improvement and performance of the students and highlighted some of the challenges confronting the school which is made up of over 390 students.

The school, she said, needs a new six-room classroom block for the JHS students; renovation works on some of the classrooms to make it more conducive for learning; a big tank for water storage as well as furniture and playing kits for the children at the pre-school.

The Guest Speaker at the function, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Kojo Opoku Aidoo stressed the need to prioritise girl education for the development of the young girls across the country.

He said denying the girl child education can undermine their development in the community and the country at large.

Nii Leeford Quarcoo who chaired the function urged parents to give the necessary support to their wards to make sure they attain their required dreams in the near future.

The ceremony saw Opentiwah Evelyn, the new Head Prefect of the school crowned the 'Overall Best Student' of the school for the 2017/2018 academic year.

