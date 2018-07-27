Ghana: Make Nation Proud At Women's World Cup - Dr Amoah Tells Black Princesses

Chairman of the FIFA/CAF Liaison Team, Dr Kofi Amoah has asked the national female U-20 football team, the Black Princesses not to be discouraged by the current events in Ghana football.

He urged them to be rather focused on making the nation proud at next month's Women's U-20 FIFA World Cup in France.

He said this when they visited the Princesses at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram where they are camping for the global event.

The Liaison Team was appointed by government to see to the running of football in the country following the dissolution of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) due to an investigative documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye team exposing some corrupt practices within the FA.

Speaking to the Princesses, he said government would provide the team with the needed support to excel at the competition.

"Do not be disturbed by the current issues in Ghana football. Go to France and ensure that you accomplish your dreams and make the nation proud," he stated.

He asked the players to listen to their coaches and play in honour of the national flag and exhibit good character that the entire nation would be proud of.

Ghana, he said, has what it takes to win the World Cup at any level but lacks the needed confidence at the global stage.

"Players must be confident in themselves because they have what it takes to excel at the tournament. Ghana's pedigree in football is known all over the world and you the Princesses must give out your best because the entire nation is behind you," he stressed.

Ghana will play host nation France in their opening match on August 5.

Mr Amoah presented $100 each to the 23-member squad of the Princesses.

Princesses' captain, Rafia Alhassan expressed appreciation to the Liaison Team and pledged to give their best to win the world cup.

"We would not come back to the country empty-handed but ensure that we win the trophy and make the nation proud", she stated.

The Liaison Team also met with the boys U-17 football team, the Black Starlets and the U-20 male team, the Black Satellites who were also at Prampram preparing for upcoming competitions.

They assured the teams of equal support when the time was due and urged them to continue training to be at their best for their competitions.

Meanwhile, the team is expected to leave for early camping in France ahead of the championship.

According to Dr Kofi Amoah, the team was due for a training tour of Spain but upon consultations with the technical team, they settled on France, the host nation.

"There were plans by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) for the team to make an early camping in Spain and play some friendly games but plans had to change because of the happenings in the country.

"We had to meet and re-strategise for the team. We concluded an early camping in France, which would afford the team a little bit of time to acclimatise well and prepare enough for the games.

"We know the task ahead of the team is not easy but with the dedication and zeal from both the handlers and the playing body, the team would make Ghana proud," he said.