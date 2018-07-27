26 July 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Producer Price Inflation Increased Marginally

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kingsley Asare And Grace Baah

The Producer Price Inflation (PPI) for June 2018 inched up marginally to 7.7 per cent from 7.1 in May, Acting Government Statistician, Mr Baah Wadieh has announced.

The increase in the PPI, which measures the average change over time in the prices received by domestic producers for the production of their goods and services, he said, represented a year-on-year change of 0.6 and a monthly change rate of 1.2 per cent.

Mr Wadieh presenting the new provisional PPI figures for June at a news conference in Accra yesterday attributed the jump in the June 2018 PPI to the increase in the price inflation rate for the manufacturing sub-sector, which recorded the PPI of 10.2 per cent in June this year.

"The PPI for manufacturing which constitutes more than two-thirds of total industry increased by 1.6 per cent points to record 10.2 percent," he said.

Mr Wadieh indicated that during the month of June this year, three out of the sixteen major groups in the manufacturing sub-sector recorded inflation rates highe than the sector average of 10.2 per cent.

"Manufacture of coke, refined petroleum products and nuclear fuel recorded the highest inflation rate of 44.2 per cent, while the manufacturing of food products and beverages recorded the lowest producer price inflation rate of -1.9 per cent," he said.

With respect to the monthly changes, Mr Wadieh explained that manufacturing recorded the highest inflation rate of 1.6 per cent, followed by the mining and quarrying sub-sector which recorded 0.9 per cent and the utilities sub-sector recorded the lowest inflation rate of 0.1 per cent and pointed out that the PPI for the utilities sub-sector remained unchanged.

The Acting Government Statistician disclosed that the utilities sub-sector recorded the lowest year-on-year inflation rate of -0.4 per cent from the 0.1 recorded in May 2018, while mining and quarrying sub-sector decreased by 3.1 percentage points over the May 2018 rate of 8.9 per cent to record 5.8 per cent in June 2018.

Ghana

Fan Milk Steps Up The Fight Against Plastic Pollution By Reaching A New Milestone Of Its "Pick-It" Project In Ghana

Co-created and implemented by Fan Milk and its partners, the Pick-it social entrepreneurship project aims to enable the… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.