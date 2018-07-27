Ghana Procurement Supply Chain Awards 2018 Launched

The Maiden Ghana Procurement and Supply Chain Awards 2018 has been launched in Accra.

The event slated for September 7, seeks to reward exceptional talent teams and organisations that have demonstrated excellence in best practices and innovation in the supply chain sector.

It is targeted at organisations in the telecommunication sector, the retail and consumer goods sector, banking, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, automobile and insurance, oil and gas, mining, food and agriculture, logistics and manufacturing.

The occasion would also be used to unveil the Ghana Top Procurement and Supply Chain power leaders at the gala night.

The programme is being organised by Instinct Wave Ghana in collaboration with the Public Procurement (PPA), the Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply(GIPS), Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS), and the Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management (CISCM).

The Chief Executive Officer of Instinct Wave, Mr Akin Naphtal speaking at the ceremony said the efforts of procurement and supply chain practitioners have been overlooked and the time has come to celebrate them.

He indicated that, the procurement and the supply chain managers undertake the planning processes of entire businesses especially in areas of inventory control, logistics and distribution while ensuring effective functioning to avoid costly delays and cost opportunities.

"It was this reason, we are taking the bold step to celebrate and honour procurement and supply chain practitioners who have demonstrated excellence in delivering best practices and innovation in the profession, adding celebration of the procurement and supply chain executive is long overdue, considering the significant growth the profession has made over the years," he stated..

Mr Naphtal said the nominees are required to submit entries and present strong reasons why they must win the various categories.

He said July 31 is the deadline for submission of entries and indicated that the PPA and other technical exports would make the final decision to make the process transparently scientific to ensure that it is only those who comply with the law are awarded.

The Country President, of CIPS, Mr Simon Annan said the event would bring executives in the procurement and supply chain sector together to brainstorm on challenges and the way forward and expressed optimism that it will bring out the best in the practitioners.

The Country Director of CIPS, Madam Stella Aku Addo bemoaned the shelving of the sector to the background which has been the driving force in the country.

Mr Collins Agyei Sarpong, the President of GIPS, on his part said the awards would go a long way to erase the negative perception about procurement and value chain supply practitioners.