Ghana: GCNet Donates 150 Laptop Computers to Ministry of Finance

GCNet, as part of efforts and commitment to support and improve government revenue mobilisation has donated 150 laptops worth GHȻ388, 500 to the Ministry of Finance.

The laptops are meant to be presented to officials of the Domestic Tax Revenue Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) which formed part of 400 laptops GCNet intends to present to the Ministry of Finance in the next couple of weeks.

Presenting the laptops to the Deputy Minister of Finance in charge of Revenue, Kwaku Kwarteng at a short ceremony in Accra yesterday, the Executive Chairman of GCNet, Dr Nortey Omaboe said the donation was in response to "an identified need by the DTRD to become more flexible in the use of the Total Revenue Integrated Processing System (TRIPS) that GCNet has deployed for it".

He said though the DTRD offices have desktop computers installed for them at their various tax offices, their flexibility to undertake field operations were constrained by the limited number of laptops presently available to them, saying this "constrains their capacity to undertake tax audits at tax payer premises efficiently".

Dr Omaboe disclosed that currently the TRIPS system had been deployed to about 68 DTRD large, medium and small tax offices throughout the country and the laptops would greatly optimise the use of the system.

"Although 2017 was a remarkable revenue collection year for GRA (DTRD), the revenue target for 2018 makes it more imperative for it to re-double its efforts. Half-way through the year, it is noted that the GRA has to take effective measures during the second half year for this to be possible, Dr Omaboe said, adding that, "It is in this vein that the honourable minister, barely a few days ago, outlined a number of fiscal measures to help bring this into fruition, as part of the Mid-Year Budget Review that was presented to Parliament".

The Deputy Minister of Finance in charge of Revenue, Kwaku Kwarteng who received the laptops said they were critical facility to help in improving revenue mobilisation and thereby achieve the government revenue target for this year.

He said the laptops would help in managing domestic revenue collection in terms of filing and checking, and the implementation of TRIPS.

Mr Kwarteng observed that the laptops would go a long way to build the capacity of the staff of DTRD and enhance their work.

Mr Kwarteng expressed gratitude to GCNet for donating the laptop to the ministry saying, "For us it will help us see what is happening around the country."