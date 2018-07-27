26 July 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritreans and Ethiopians in Juba Support of Peace Deal

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Eritreans and Ethiopians in Juba have jointly expressed support for the joint peace and friendship agreement signed by Eritrea and Ethiopia on 9 July in Asmara.

At the rally that was organized by the Embassies of Eritrea and the Federal Republic of Ethiopia and in which around three thousand citizens of both countries took part, they expressed support for the robust decision President Isaias Afwerki and Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed took to normalize relation between the two countries and open a new era of friendship and cooperation.

Speaking at the event, the Eritrean Ambassador to the South Sudan, Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael said that the agreement the two countries reached to make up the lost opportunities of cooperation and partnership over the past 20 years will be a big example for others. He also congratulated the peoples of Eritrea and Ethiopia.

Mr. Feseha Shawul, Ethiopian Ambassador to South Sudan, on his part said that the peace and friendship agreement between Ethiopia and Eritrea will have significant influence in the regional stability.

Report indicated that the event that took place from 11 AM to 4 PM was covered by various media outlets.

Eritrea

Activity Assessment Meeting

Reports indicate that majority of the development programs charted out for this year in Hagaz subzone are being… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.