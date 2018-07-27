Eritreans and Ethiopians in Juba Support of Peace Deal

Asmara — Eritreans and Ethiopians in Juba have jointly expressed support for the joint peace and friendship agreement signed by Eritrea and Ethiopia on 9 July in Asmara.

At the rally that was organized by the Embassies of Eritrea and the Federal Republic of Ethiopia and in which around three thousand citizens of both countries took part, they expressed support for the robust decision President Isaias Afwerki and Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed took to normalize relation between the two countries and open a new era of friendship and cooperation.

Speaking at the event, the Eritrean Ambassador to the South Sudan, Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael said that the agreement the two countries reached to make up the lost opportunities of cooperation and partnership over the past 20 years will be a big example for others. He also congratulated the peoples of Eritrea and Ethiopia.

Mr. Feseha Shawul, Ethiopian Ambassador to South Sudan, on his part said that the peace and friendship agreement between Ethiopia and Eritrea will have significant influence in the regional stability.

Report indicated that the event that took place from 11 AM to 4 PM was covered by various media outlets.