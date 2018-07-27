Ghana: Former Vice President Amissah-Arthur to Go Home Tomorrow

Some major roads in the capital would be closed to vehicular traffic today to pave way for the final funeral rites of the late Vice President, Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur.

According to the Ghana Police Service, the move which would continue till Friday, July 27, is to allow for free movement and flow of traffic to ensure order during the burial and funeral ceremony.

The affected roads include the Osu Cemetery Traffic Light on the Lokko Street and the Castle Road from AU Circle to Osu Cemetery Traffic Light.

A statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Accra Regional Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Effia Tenge warned that vehicle which are unmarked "would not be permitted to park or drive through these roads."

It advised motorists from the Lokko Street towards the Castle road to use the Ajumaku and Oxford Streets while those on the AU Circle towards the Castle road are to divert unto the Abdul Diouf and King Hassan roads.

"The general public is requested to take note of these traffic arrangements and cooperate with the Police to ensure effective traffic management.

Meanwhile, traffic police officers will be detailed at vantage points to offer the needed assistance," the statement indicated.

The mortal remains of Mr Amissah-Arthur popularly known as PK will be laid in state today at the foyer of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) for filing past by the general public.

A burial service will follow on Friday morning after which he will be interred at the Military Cemetery at Burma Camp in Accra.

The late Vice President, 67, was reported to have gone to the Air Force Base Gym in the morning of Friday, June 29, for a workout where he collapsed and died while being rushed to the 37 Military Hospital.

His death has since thrown the country into a state of shock and mourning as tributes continue to pour in, in honour of his memory.

Before becoming Vice President in August 2012, Mr. Amissah-Arthur was the Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

He was appointed as Governor of the Bank by then President John Atta Mills, a position he held until he became Vice-President of Ghana following the death of Atta Mills.

From 1983 to 1986, he served as a special assistant to the Secretary of Finance and Economic Planning, Kwesi Botchwey under the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) government.

He also served as the Deputy Secretary for Finance in the PNDC government from February 1986 to March 1993.

From April 1993, he continued as the Deputy Minister for Finance under the Fourth Republic's first government until March 1997.

Mr. Amissah-Arthur was survived by a wife and two children.