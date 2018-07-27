Ghana: Northeastern Varsity Supports Education in Ghana

SEVERAL schools in Ghana continue to benefit from the benevolence of some college students and staff of Northeastern University, Boston, in the United States of America.

The latest to benefit from educational and sporting materials from the group is the Church of Christ M/A Primary School in Cape Coast in the Central region.

The school, with a pupil population of 132 can now be exposed to practical work in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) as well as several reading materials, thanks to a visiting team of students and staff of that University.

Through the efforts and leadership of Prof Johnson, the Church of Christ Primary School has stocked its computer laboratory with seven computers, three laptops and a projector.

An excited Ms Helen Dontwi, Head teacher of the school said, hitherto the pupils were making do with a malfunctioning rlg laptop given to the school some six years ago.

According to Ms Dontwi, "this support is immense and will help the children to know how to type, how to browse, go on the internet and look for information and will serve to broaden their knowledge base, especially for those in lower primary, they will get a good foundation in ICT."

In a bid to promote reading amongst children, the team has donated over 2,000 books to some schools in the hinterlands, including the Church of Christ school in CapeCoast.

Associate Professor and Director of College Student Development and Counseling, Department of Applied Psychology, Northeastern University, Dr Vanessa Johnson is leading a 23-member team of students on some projects in Ghana who made the donation said her group partnered with a school in Manhattan, New York to get about 1200 books donated to add to stocks received from other donors, for onward delivery to schools in Ghana.

"I go to places, back in the US and buy books to add to what we receive from our benevolent donors; we have been donating books every year to different schools in Ghana including the school for the deaf," she stated.

The head teacher disclosed that in appreciation of the gesture, the school named the computer laboratory after Prof Johnson, stating that "she was very instrumental in setting up the laboratory because even though we had the room, it was empty."

Narrating how it all started, Prof Johnson said she's been a regular visitor to Ghana however in March 2016 she visited the Church of Christ School in Cape Coast where she came face to face with some of the challenges of the school.

At the time of her visit, the school authorities said the children had no computer laboratory to help with their study if Information Communication and Technology (ICT).

"The room was empty, not tiled so I told them we would try to support them; the next time we came around I had one of my colleagues donate computer and at that time I felt sad because I thought we could do better; last year we came along with a projector," she said

The one-month visit was organised by Brisk Tour Consult Limited, a travel and tour cum events agency in Accra.

Chief Executive Officer of Brisk Tour Consult Limited Mr Edward Tetteh said the purpose of the visit was to enable the team have some amount of knowledge about the Ghanaian culture and also support vulnerable schools.