Ghana: 'Use Classroom to Inculcate Civic and Cultural Values in Children'

Ho — THE Volta Regional Director of Education, Madam Enyonam Afi Amafuga has reminded teachers to use the classroom to inculcate civic and cultural values in children.

She was speaking at the opening of the 12th Second Cycle Schools Regional Festival of Arts and Culture in Ho on Tuesday.

The three-day event had the theme: Ensuring equity, quality, access and inclusive education for all Ghanaian children: The role of culture.

Madam Amafuga pointed out that education was not only meant to equip individuals with the requisite skills, knowledge and attitude for rapid socio-economic development but also to impart good moral and social values in them.

In that regard, she said that the vigorous inclusion of culture in development programmes at local, national and international levels was critical for sustainable progress.

"It ensures harmony among development processes on the one hand and our cultural values and practices on the other hand and facilitates development without unnecessary hitches.

"It goes without saying that we all have a responsibility as a people to protect our identity and pride from foreign negative foreign influences'," she added.

The Regional Director of Education insisted that it was time the ceaseless cacophony of religious songs in the classrooms gave way to patriotic and cultural songs to give children a renewed and strong sense of nationalism.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa who was the guest of honour noted that contemporary global trends were stripping off aspects of the rich Ghanaian culture.

"For that matter, we have very good reasons to continue to find avenues of protecting the great, meaningful and extremely helpful aspects of our culture, which obviously are under threat," he added.

The regional minister observed that Ghana was fast becoming a cultural appendage to other cultures and called for conscious and sustained efforts to arrest the situation.