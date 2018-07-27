26 July 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: 'Use Classroom to Inculcate Civic and Cultural Values in Children'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — THE Volta Regional Director of Education, Madam Enyonam Afi Amafuga has reminded teachers to use the classroom to inculcate civic and cultural values in children.

She was speaking at the opening of the 12th Second Cycle Schools Regional Festival of Arts and Culture in Ho on Tuesday.

The three-day event had the theme: Ensuring equity, quality, access and inclusive education for all Ghanaian children: The role of culture.

Madam Amafuga pointed out that education was not only meant to equip individuals with the requisite skills, knowledge and attitude for rapid socio-economic development but also to impart good moral and social values in them.

In that regard, she said that the vigorous inclusion of culture in development programmes at local, national and international levels was critical for sustainable progress.

"It ensures harmony among development processes on the one hand and our cultural values and practices on the other hand and facilitates development without unnecessary hitches.

"It goes without saying that we all have a responsibility as a people to protect our identity and pride from foreign negative foreign influences'," she added.

The Regional Director of Education insisted that it was time the ceaseless cacophony of religious songs in the classrooms gave way to patriotic and cultural songs to give children a renewed and strong sense of nationalism.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa who was the guest of honour noted that contemporary global trends were stripping off aspects of the rich Ghanaian culture.

"For that matter, we have very good reasons to continue to find avenues of protecting the great, meaningful and extremely helpful aspects of our culture, which obviously are under threat," he added.

The regional minister observed that Ghana was fast becoming a cultural appendage to other cultures and called for conscious and sustained efforts to arrest the situation.

Ghana

Fan Milk Steps Up The Fight Against Plastic Pollution By Reaching A New Milestone Of Its "Pick-It" Project In Ghana

Co-created and implemented by Fan Milk and its partners, the Pick-it social entrepreneurship project aims to enable the… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.