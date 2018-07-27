Ghana: Svani Group Offers Truck for Free Book Distribution

Svani Group Limited, a leading automobile firm has donated a truck to aid the distribution of free books to underprivileged children across the country.

The truck, which was presented to Rainbow Trust Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, would be used to distribute assorted books, mobilised from donors, to children in various communities.

The donation, which is part of Svani Group's corporate social responsibility, is to assist in enhancing the operations of the charity organisation towards supporting the education of deprived children.

Mr. Thomas Svanikier, Chief Executive of Svani Group, presenting the truck, underscored the importance of books in the education of children, adding that "it is critical for pupils to have access to books at all times".

He lauded the work of Rainbow Foundation, which partners other bodies such as UK-based Book Aid International, to distribute free books and learning materials to children in deprived communities.

According to Mr. Svanikier, the donation is part of a series of support interventions the company has advanced to schools and charity organisations this year.

He gave the assurance that Svani Group would continue to assist projects that promote education and the welfare of underprivileged children.

Ms Joyce Phyllis Ampofo, Executive Director of Rainbow Trust Foundation, receiving the keys to the truck, described the gesture as timely, adding that it had come at a time the organisation was grappling with ways to enhance its transportation channel for the effective distribution of the books.

She noted that the new truck would help to reach out to more communities and public schools to address the reading needs of the children.

She said the Foundation's book donations, which have benefit a number of schools in Greater Accra and Eastern regions, formed part of activities under a project initiated by her outfit to get more pupils in the basic schools to read and improve on their performance at school.

"Our aim is to enable pupils to overcome challenges in reading, and empower them through books and other educational materials to achieve high academic laurels," she said.

Ms Ampofo thanked Svani Group for the assistance, and expressed her organisation's commitment to the partnership towards supporting underprivileged children.