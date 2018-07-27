Ghana: Veep Visits 1st Batch of NABCO Personnel

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia yesterday paid a working visit to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to assess the ongoing interview of the first batch of personnel into the Nations Builders Corps (NABCO).

The visit was to seek at first hand, how the interview process was progressing and identify the challenges so far.

Briefing the Vice President on the progress, the Chief Executive of AMA, Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah said a total of 1,757 applications were received and added that the interview panel had so far interviewed 1,319 candidates.

Out of the total number, he said 381 of the applicants did not show up for the interview.

He said the personnel would be posted to the various modules under the programme, that is, the Revenue Ghana, Digitized Ghana, Feed Ghana, Civic Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Educate Ghana and the Heal Ghana modules.

Mr. Adjei Sowah told the Vice President that the interview panel had a morning session and afternoon session in order to expedite the interview process.

After observing the interview process, Vice President Bawumia was pleased with the process and commended the AMA and the interview panel.

He said the NABCO was one of the policies and initiatives of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to address the issue of graduate unemployment in the country.

In all, he said over 140,000 people had applied to the NABCO and indicated that unfortunately, the system could engage 100,000.

Vice President Bawumia said the interview process, which was being conducted in all the districts across the country, would enable the government recruit the first batch of 100,000 personnel for the project.

"We are also making provisions for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) so that they are not left behind," he said and added that the interview process would end this month for postings and subsequent trainings to begin.

Vice President Bawumia said the main objective of the government was to expand the economy to create more sustainable jobs for the youth to reduce unemployment in the country.