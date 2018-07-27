Ghana: Veep Tasks Healthcare Practitioners to Do Away With Errors

Senchi — The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has charged healthcare practitioners to be professional and do away with errors and malpractices in their line of work to save lives.

According to the veep errors were inevitable in healthcare delivery, "all of us get worried when we read about medical errors such as wrong medication, diagnosis, incorrect test result, and poor laboratory results in the media".

Vice President Bawumia stated these when he addressed the 22nd Annual Conference of Medical Council of Africa (AMCOA) held at Senchi in the Eastern Region.

The conference which was on the theme, 'The changing landscape in medical education and training' brought together 16 African countries with 150 participants from the healthcare fraternity.

The conference served as a platform for member countries to come together, share ideas and experience in best practices of healthcare regulations in standards with medical education within African countries.

Dr. Bawumia said more than 50 reported cases of medical negligence are recorded annually by some medical professionals. "We are in the realms of chaos in the medical profession, if you do not have standards, errors and malpractices increase. There are a number of complaints about clinical negligence and poor attitude where lives have been lost."

He said the country would not compromise public safety and efficient delivery in the various health facilities.

Dr. Bawumia said integrity coupled with high quality standards and safety were the least a mother in labour demand of a healthcare systems.

The Minister of Health, Mr. KwakuAgyeman-Manu said the world has become a global village, therefore there was no need to deny people global quality healthcare delivery.

This he said should be possible through proper standard training of professionals across the continent.

Mr.Agyeman-Manu advised healthcare practitioners to do things that mattered especially, standard and regulation.

The President of AMCOA, Professor George Magoha said an effective healthcare delivery in Africa would need the help of political will to provide enough funding.

He said healthcare practitioners must be trained, attract and retained in Africa, to use their knowledge to develop the healthcare system.

"We have to provide for our doctors to prevent them from going outside to seek already made civilisation," he said.

The Board Chairman of the Medical and Dental Council, Ghana, Professor Paul Nyame said there was the need to increase the number of training institutions and adequate qualified staff to teach students.

"We should remember that professionally qualified personnel may have to give service, and also do the necessary research and publication for their career progress and promotion," he said.

Prof. Nyame said measures have been put in place to review the minimum standards for establishing new institutions, and reviewing the resources for older training institutions.