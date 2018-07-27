Somalia: Military Officer Arrested for Imposting Somalia Army Chief Gen.gorood

A military officer in the Somalia National Army (SNA) was on Thursday arrested for allegedly imposting Army Chief Abdiweli Jama Gorod.

The officer said to be in the rank of a Colonel is idenfified as "Yassin" had bee based in Gedo region where he commands 53 soldiers but letter he moved to Mogadishu a military official told Radio Dalsan.

CID is investigating a trail of letter correspondence that Colonel Yassin is said to have conducted with foreign contacts masquerading as Gen.Gorod.

According to a military source Colonel Yassin had been living in North America before he was recruited to join the SNA.

This is the first reported incident of an impostor masquerading as the Somalia Army Chief.