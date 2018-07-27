26 July 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Journalist Shot Dead By Govt Soldiers

A journalist working for local tv SBS was on Thursday shot dead by government soldiers in Mogadishu under unclear circumstance, Radio Dalsan reports.

According to a colleague Mr. Abdirizak Qasim Ibrahim had alighted from a tri-cycle taxi locally known as "Bajaaj" and was stopped over by government soldiers as he was about to enter the Peace Garden a popular recreational spot in the Somali capital. ThE soldiers pumped two bullets on the journalists head.

Qasim was rushed to Madina hospital where he was pronounced dead.

