26 July 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Three Drown in Swollen Central Darfur Wadi

Tagged:

Related Topics

West Darfur / Kassala / — Three people have drowned along with many livestock when flash floods swept through West Darfur following heavy rains over the past days.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that Wadi Azum caused the drowning of three people including a woman and a number of livestock.

The Ministry of Education in in Kassala state announced the extension of the forced holiday in four localities to Thursday because of the great damage caused by the torrential rains.

For the third consecutive day, hundreds of families of Kassala have been without any assistance in the open after their houses had collapsed.

Activists in Kassala have called for shelter for those affected in schools until adequate housing would be provided.

The number of houses collapsed due to torrential rain in El Nahud in West Kordofan has risen to more than 2,000 after the heavy rain on Wednesday morning.

Alaeldin Saeed told Radio Dabanga that the affected are living in tragic conditions in the open with increase of the rainfall.

He mentioned that most of the affected lost all of their belongings.

He criticised the government for slowing down in providing accommodation and food for the affected.

Sudan

Bread, Fuel Crisis Deepens Across Sudan

The crisis of bread and fuel, particularly diesel, has escalated to the highest levels in the capital, Khartoum and the… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.