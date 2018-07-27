Sudan: Three Drown in Swollen Central Darfur Wadi

West Darfur / Kassala / — Three people have drowned along with many livestock when flash floods swept through West Darfur following heavy rains over the past days.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that Wadi Azum caused the drowning of three people including a woman and a number of livestock.

The Ministry of Education in in Kassala state announced the extension of the forced holiday in four localities to Thursday because of the great damage caused by the torrential rains.

For the third consecutive day, hundreds of families of Kassala have been without any assistance in the open after their houses had collapsed.

Activists in Kassala have called for shelter for those affected in schools until adequate housing would be provided.

The number of houses collapsed due to torrential rain in El Nahud in West Kordofan has risen to more than 2,000 after the heavy rain on Wednesday morning.

Alaeldin Saeed told Radio Dabanga that the affected are living in tragic conditions in the open with increase of the rainfall.

He mentioned that most of the affected lost all of their belongings.

He criticised the government for slowing down in providing accommodation and food for the affected.