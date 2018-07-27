Gambia: Are the Commissions Fully Funded?

The key commissions were designed to be the Constitutional Review Commission (CRC) and the Truth Reconciliation and Reparation Commission (TRRC). One would have anticipated that the required funding for the two institutions and their establishment and operation would have been possible since the early part of 2017. This should have culminated in the active participation of all citizens in the reform process.

Apparently the Commissions had to have a late start. It is important for each of them to constantly inform the public through the media how far they have gone to fulfil their mandate. Foroyaa will be following them closely to keep our readers informed.