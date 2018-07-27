26 July 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Are the Commissions Fully Funded?

Tagged:

Related Topics

The key commissions were designed to be the Constitutional Review Commission (CRC) and the Truth Reconciliation and Reparation Commission (TRRC). One would have anticipated that the required funding for the two institutions and their establishment and operation would have been possible since the early part of 2017. This should have culminated in the active participation of all citizens in the reform process.

Apparently the Commissions had to have a late start. It is important for each of them to constantly inform the public through the media how far they have gone to fulfil their mandate. Foroyaa will be following them closely to keep our readers informed.

Gambia

Court to Open Voir Dire in NIA 9 Trial

In the ongoing trial of eight former National Intelligence Agency operatives, Justice Kumba Sillah Camara of the High… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.