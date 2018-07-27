Cameroon: Candidates Sharpen Judicial Arsenal

Some are from political parties that have well structured judicial departments, others ready to seek the services of legal counsels and the rest ready to perform judicial duties themselves.

As the October 7, 2018 presidential election gets towards another decisive step which is the publication of the list of retained candidates by the Electoral Board of Elections Cameroon (ELECAM), the 27 aspirants who finally submitted candidacy papers are leaving no stone unturned.

At the moment, the Electoral Board is scrutinising the candidacy papers and in respect of the Electoral Code should publish the list of candidates by August 8, 2018.

The aspirants to the position of the President of the Republic in the October 7 poll, besides drawing up campaign strategies, are equally fine-tuning their judicial arsenal in case their candidacies are rejected by the Electoral Board of ELECAM or should they contest the acceptance of some candidacies.

According to Section 125 (1) of the Electoral Code, the Electoral Board, "May accept or reject a candidacy." In case of rejection, the board shall notify the person concerned of the reason to reject his candidacy and a copy of the said decision shall be forwarded to the Constitutional Council.

The Electoral Code in Section 125 (3) provides that, "the decision to reject a candidacy or to publish candidacies may be appealed against before the Constitutional Council." The Electoral Code equally makes provisions for electoral disputes that follow the conduct of the poll.

Section 132 (2) of the Code states that, "The Constitutional Council shall rule on all petitions filed by any candidate, any political party which took part in the election or any person serving as a representative of the Administration for the election, requesting the total or partial cancellation of the election operations."

Petitions for the rejection or publication of candidacies as well as those for post-polling disputes call for the services of legal experts. They come in to ensure the respect of time limits for the filing of the petitions, constitution of the documents for the petitions and the effective defence of the candidates in the Constitutional Council.

Under normal circumstances, the services of the legal experts are needed at the start of the electoral process. This is when the candidates are compiling candidacy papers. There is a list of documents that have to be furnished for the file to be complete and conditions for eligibility.

Legal experts intervene to ensure that the candidacy papers respect the provisions of the Electoral Code and that the documents are certified by the competent authorities. Any mistake at this level will automatically lead to the rejection of the candidacy by the Electoral Board of ELECAM.

In this focus, we present aspirants to post of President of the Republic whose parties have legal departments, those who are ready to seek the services of legal counsels and aspirants who are preparing to defend themselves. A lawyer also throws light on the judicial aspects.