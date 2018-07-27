Cameroon: World Expo 2025 - Japan Seeks Cameroon's Hosting Support

Prime Minister Philemon Yang on July 26, 2018 received in separate audiences the Japanese Parliamentary Vice Minister and the outgoing Ambassador of Spain.

The Japanese Parliamentary Vice Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Masaki Ogushi was in the Star Building in Yaounde on Thursday, July 26, 2018 to solicit Cameroon's support for his country's bid to host World Expo 2025.

It will be an international exhibition designed to showcase achievements of nations, educate the public, share innovation, promote progress and foster cooperation.

Mr Masaki Ogushi accompanied by the Japanese Ambassador to Cameroon, Kunio Okamvra had talks with Prime Minister Philemon Yang focused on presenting Japan's arguments in favour of hosting the event. It was disclosed that two Japanese cities; Osaka and Kansai have been earmarked to host World Expo 2025.

Later in the afternoon, the Prime Minister had talks with the outgoing Ambassador of Spain to Cameroon, Jorge De Orueta Pemartin who has come to the end of his three-year diplomatic mission in the country.

Talking to the press after the audience, the Ambassador said for the past three years, there has been a boost in commercial ties and investments of Spanish firms in Cameroon.

There has also been the growing interest of the Spanish economy on the economy of Cameroon. This is because Cameroon is a country that is well balanced and also has a lot of resources that give great possibilities for the future.

"Very important firms in Spain are looking forward to invest in Cameroon," the Ambassador disclosed. He further stated that the Spanish Cultural Centre has been re-opened that attracts incredible cultural exchanges between the two peoples through Cultural Weeks organised two times a year.