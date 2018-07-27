Namibia: Top Cops Summoned Over Student Death

Windhoek — Police Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga yesterday assembled a team of senior police officers to thoroughly investigate whether there has been any negligence on the part of police officers who handled the matter of slain student Alina Kakehongo.

She was shot dead by the ex-boyfriend, a police officer, at her work place on Wednesday morning. Namibian police spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi told New Era that Ndeitunga made it clear that "appropriate action would be taken" should the investigation reveal negligence of duty by the police officers who handled the matter of Kahehongo.

The 24-year-old student Kakehongo was gunned down by ex- boyfriend Samuel Shali Nghihepa, 28, a day after opening a case of assault through threats at Otjomuise police station. Nghihepa shot himself dead after shooting Kakehongo at a Windhoek West supermarket where she worked as an intern. Nghihepa used a police service pistol to kill the ex.

Kanguatjivi yesterday said police at Otjomuise station insisted that Kakehongo open a case on Tuesday after she came by the station on numerous occasions earlier to report the abuse and threats she was facing.

On previous occasions, she only wanted to have Nghihepa warned and his service pistol confiscated.

Kakehongo started approaching the police from July 18 with requests that the police warn Nghihepa to desist from threatening her.

She also wanted the police to confiscate Nghihepa's service firearm with which he has threatened to kill her. She is said to have gotten in touch with several police units including the community policing, Windhoek operations unit, the Internal Investigation Department, and New Era understand that police officers in all units have advised Kakehongo to open a case, instead of mere requests for a warning and confiscation of the service pistol.

"There were blackmails. She refused to press charges until finally the police insisted that given the nature of the complaint and seriousness of it, that she should open a case. That's when she finally agreed and opened the case [a day] before the murder took place," stated Kanguatjivi.

Ndeitunga yesterday morning summoned police members who were on duty at the time the deceased opened a case at Otjomuise police station to a meeting at his office. He also summoned commanders, including the station commanders for Otjomuise and Windhoek stations, and the officers who were on standby on Tuesday. It was after that meeting that a team of senior officers was assembled.

New Era understands that Nghihepa had ended the relationship some time back, and started a new relationship with another woman. Months later, he wanted to get back together with Kahehongo, who then refused to take him back. It was her refusal that irked Nghihepa, who then started threatening her.

It is alleged that while the two were in a relationship, sex clips of themselves were recorded and when the two broke up, Nghihepa was threatening and blackmailing to release them on social media after Kakehongo refused to get back together with him.

It is alleged that Kakehongo was initially reluctant to open a case against Nghihepa because she felt this would prompt him to release the sex videos in retaliation.