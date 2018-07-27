Tanzania: Dozens Sued for Setting Wildfires, Felling Trees

Dodoma — The Chemba District Council has sued several people for allegedly invading the Mtungutu protected area, according to the district commissioner, Mr Saimon Odunga.

Mr Odunga disclosed this to the deputy minister of State in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment), Mr Musa Sima, yesterday.

The district commissioner said several other people have been arraigned on allegations of setting wildfires, felling trees and conducting prohibited human activities in the Mtungutu protected area.

According to him, the villagers were charged with contravention of the Environment Management Act and its regulations.

Mr Sima, who was on an official tour of the area, was informed that leaders at the district level, will continue dealing with all those engaging in economic activities contrary to the law.

"Careless and irresponsible leaders have not been spared... We are taking stern measures against them... . There is no turning back. They will face the law," he said without revealing names of those who have been sued.

He said the protected area, which is surrounded by several villages, has seen an increase of people sneaking in and felling trees for making charcoal.

The deputy minister commended the district leadership for protecting the area and called on other regions to identify and distinguish protected areas in order to stave off excuses from the invaders. He said realisation of meaningful industrialisation in Tanzania depends on protection of environment.

Chemba legislator Juma Nkamia (CCM) said in the past lions, elephants and giraffes used to be seen in the aforesaid forest, but they have currently disappeared because of human activities in the area.

"This was Dodoma's tourist attraction, but it is no longer an attraction because destructive human activities. The deputy minister's call will help the areas of this kind regain their lost status," Mr Nkamia said.