Tanzania: Akwilina's Family Demand Police to Reveal the Killer

Rombo — Family of the former student of the National Institute of Transport (NIT) Akwilina Akwilini has asked the police to reveal the person who opened fire and killed their relative.

This comes just a few days after the Dar es Salaam special zone police commander Lazaro Mambosasa said they have set free the police officers who were arrested in connection to the incident, saying the Police were unable to get evidence.

Read more: Chadema youth wing urges Magufuli to revive probe into killing of Akwillina

Akwilina (22) was shot dead on February 16 this year as the police were suppressing a demonstration by the opposition part, Chadema who were heading to the office of the Kinondoni district returning officer.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mr Richard Akwilini, the deceased's brother said they had left all the investigations on the hands of the government, and that they are waiting to hear who killed their relative.

"We have heard on media that the police officers who were arrested in connection to the incident had been released, fine but all we want is to hear who carried the gun that shot her dead," he said.

Read more: Why there will be no justice for killed university student, Akwilina

For his part, family spokesperson Dismas Shirima said they are waiting to hear from President John Magufuli as he was so concerned with the incident to the extent of ordering security organs to take actions against the killers.

"After the suspected police were released, we hope that President Magufuli will issue a statement that will provide justice to the fallen innocent soul," he said.