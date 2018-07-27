Tanzania: Agriculture Minister Tells Experts to Solve Sugar Production Woes

Photo: Daily News

Tanzania industrial Sugar Crisis Deepens (file photo).

Bagamoyo — The deputy minister for the ministry of Agriculture, Mr Omari Mgumba, called upon experts in the sugar sub-sector yesterday to conduct a comprehensive research, which will help increase production and quality of the sweetener. Tanzania's four sugar factories (Mtibwa and Kilombero, both in Morogoro, Kagera Sugar in Kagera and TPC in Kilimanjaro) produce about 300,000 metric tonnes of the product per year. This, however, is against the country's consumption demand of 420,000 metric tonnes, leaving a gap of 120,000 metric tonnes. The country also requires industrial sugar which is largely imported.

Against this backdrop, Mr Mgumba said during a management meeting with officials from the Sugar Board of Tanzania that they should come up with concrete data about how the country can improve its sugar production and quality.

"There is a need for the players in this sector to come up with strategies that will help increase sugar production," he said when explaining the aim of his tour.

He noted that the fifth phase government was for the ordinary people, who struggle to make ends meet, adding that sugar was one of the most important products for them.

The minister called upon more investors to consider venturing into the sector, promising that the government and board will be behind them.

"We have plenty of arable land, which conducive for sugarcane plantations, so the door is open for local and international investors to seize the opportunity," noted Mr Mgumba.

For his part, the board acting director general, Mr Miraji Kipande, said the organisation will continue to campaign for more research in order to transform the sector.

"We have serious investors who eye the sector and we hope that by 2020/21 financial year, we will be able to meet the local demand of sugar," he said, adding that the focus was to substantially reduce importation and ultimately stop it.

The director of corporate affairs from Bakhresa Group of Companies, Mr Hussein Sufian Ally, said the company was ready to venture into sugarcane cultivation to support the government's plans.