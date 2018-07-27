27 July 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: U.S. Agency Pledges Support

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Herieth Makwetta

Dar es Salaam — The US-based Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has pledged to continue cooperating with the Tanzanian government in enhancing country's capacity to monitor, prevent and combat epidemic diseases. The CDC director, Mr Robert Ray Redfield, said this yesterday during a meeting with Tanzania's health minister Ummy Mwalimu, which took place at the ministry's offices in Dar es Salaam. Among others, Mr Ray Redfield said for many years his office was working closely with Tanzania in combating epidemic diseases. He heaped praise on the government for its efforts to prevent and combat the diseases. (Herieth Makwetta)

"It is important to involve the community in rural areas, in particular, when monitoring and disseminating reports of epidemic diseases in efforts to educate them about the infections," he said.

For her part, Ms Mwalimu thanked the US for its commitment to help Tanzania in preventing and combating epidemic diseases outbreaks.

She further asserted that the CDC was at the forefront when it comes to disseminating crucial information on prevention and treatment methods of the said diseases.

"We feel very confident after managing to prevent major epidemic diseases outbreaks such as Ebola from entering the country. We are determined to enhance public awareness campaigns on epidemic diseases," she said.

The US envoy to Tanzania, Ms Inmi Petterson, said: "I am delighted to be attending today's meeting with health minister. My office will continue to cooperate with Tanzania in combating the diseases."

Tanzania

Talks Promote Democracy, Civil Society Amid Global Turmoil

Democracy, liberalism and civil society are under attack from authoritarian leaders worldwide, but their supporters are… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.