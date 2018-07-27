Tanzania: U.S. Agency Pledges Support

Dar es Salaam — The US-based Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has pledged to continue cooperating with the Tanzanian government in enhancing country's capacity to monitor, prevent and combat epidemic diseases. The CDC director, Mr Robert Ray Redfield, said this yesterday during a meeting with Tanzania's health minister Ummy Mwalimu, which took place at the ministry's offices in Dar es Salaam. Among others, Mr Ray Redfield said for many years his office was working closely with Tanzania in combating epidemic diseases. He heaped praise on the government for its efforts to prevent and combat the diseases. (Herieth Makwetta)

"It is important to involve the community in rural areas, in particular, when monitoring and disseminating reports of epidemic diseases in efforts to educate them about the infections," he said.

For her part, Ms Mwalimu thanked the US for its commitment to help Tanzania in preventing and combating epidemic diseases outbreaks.

She further asserted that the CDC was at the forefront when it comes to disseminating crucial information on prevention and treatment methods of the said diseases.

"We feel very confident after managing to prevent major epidemic diseases outbreaks such as Ebola from entering the country. We are determined to enhance public awareness campaigns on epidemic diseases," she said.

The US envoy to Tanzania, Ms Inmi Petterson, said: "I am delighted to be attending today's meeting with health minister. My office will continue to cooperate with Tanzania in combating the diseases."