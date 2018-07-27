A Kenyan sprinter has been sent packing from Team Kenya camp ahead of the Africa Championships after a failed doping test case.

Sources at the camp confirmed to Nations Sport that the athlete, who represented Kenya at the 2013 Moscow and 2017 World Championship, has been busted by the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya.

The athlete won a medal for Kenya from the 2015 African Games and was part of Team Kenya for the 2014 Glasgow and 2017 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The sprinter also represented Kenya at the 2012 Barcelona World Under-20 Championships, the 2016 World Indoor Championships in Portland and the 2016 Africa Championships in athletics in Durban, South Africa.

The source disclosed that the sprinter is one of two short distance runners who have been nabbed for using performance enhancing drugs since the National Championships held June 21-23 at Kasarani.

"The case is now known in camp but its only Athletics Kenya to disclose it," said the source.

The sprinter becomes the third high profile athlete to test positive to some banned substance in the last two months after three times World 1,500m champion Asbel Kiprop and Kenyan-born Olympic 3,000m steeplechase gold medallist Ruth Jebet from Bahrain.

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) confirmed last week that they were investigating Kiprop and Jebet for substance abuse.

Team Kenya team manager Abraham Mutai remained non-committal on the development saying doping issues are sensitive hence its only Athletics Kenya chief executive officer Susan Kamau, who could have the information.

When contacted for comment, Kamau said: "I will call you back after 10 minutes."