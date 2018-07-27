Rwanda: Magnell Names All U-23 Team Rwanda for Tour Du Rwanda

Sterling Magnell, the national cycling team head coach, has named an all under-23 Team Rwanda roster for the upcoming 10th Tour du Rwanda that could arguably be both the youngest and least experienced ever to compete in the annual 2.2 UCI Africa Tour race.

The development was confirmed yesterday by Rwanda Cycling Federation (FERWACY) while officially announcing the final teams that will carry Rwanda's flag at this year's eight-stage Tour du Rwanda.

The race gets underway on August 5 through August 12.

Rwanda will be represented by Team Rwanda (the national team) and two clubs namely; Rubavu-based Club Benediction and Les Amis Sportifs de Rwamagana.

None of the five riders in Team Rwanda is aged above 21, and will be led by the 2016 Tour du Rwanda's King of the Mountains (KOM) Samuel Mugisha who was supposed to arrive in the country last night.

The 20-year old rides for Italy-based Dimension Data for Qhubeka's continental team.

The youngster leads a five-rider Team Rwanda along with fast-rising Didier Munyaneza, the reigning national champion fresh from winning the final build-up race last weekend.

The duo will race along with 21-year old Samuel Hakiruwizeye, 20-year old Jean Damascene Ruberwa and Innocent Ruberwa, 20, who is the sole Tour du Rwanda debutant on the team.

Munyaneza will be making his second appearance while the trio of Mugisha, Hakiruwizeye and Ruberwa will be racing Africa's second cycling event for a third time.

Magnell's decision to use an all Under-23 team has been mainly influenced by Rwanda's forthcoming historic debut at this year's Tour de l'Avenir in France - slated for August 17-26.

Team Rwanda will take part in the world's biggest and most glamorous U23 race, which is also regarded as the Under-23 version of the famous Tour du France.

Sterling Magnell's youthful side is the first African side to race Tour de l'Avenir.

Besides Team Rwanda, there was also revealed final rosters for Club Benediction and Les Amis Sportifs. The later will be coached by veteran rider Nathan Byukusenge during the race while Felix Sempoma will be in charge of Club Benediction.

Club Benediction is comprised of the country's most renowned cyclists; led by Jean Bosco Nsengimana - 2015 Tour du Rwanda champion - along with reigning Tour du Cameroun champion Bonaventure Uwizeyimana, the 2015 All African Games gold medalist Janvier Hadi, Rwanda Cycling Cup holder Patrick Byukusenge and Eric Manizabayo.

According to tentative information, the roster is likely to be the team that will compete at this year's Colorado Classic race in the United States, a 2.HC UCI race slated for August 16-19.

In a recent interview with Times Sport, Magnell revealed that the country will be represented by only elite riders, noting that it would a little too much for Under-23 cyclists to race Tour du Rwanda and Colorado Classic in two consecutive weeks.

Meanwhile, Les Amis Sportifs de Rwamagana who lost their coach Jean Baptiste Rugambwa in a motorbike accident last week, will be coached by former Olympian Byukusenge.

Their roster includes; Rene Jean Paul Ukiniwabo, Seth Hakizimana, Ephrem Tuyishimire, Janvier Rugamba and Moise Mugisha.

This year's Tour du Rwanda will be a 16-team peloton, the event's final edition as a UCI 2.2 race before its scheduled upgrade to a 2.1 race effective next year.

Rwandan teams for Tour du Rwanda

Team Rwanda

1. Samuel Mugisha

2. Didier Munyaneza

3. Samuel Hakiruwizeye

4. Jean Damascene Ruberwa

5. Innocent Niyireba

Les Amis Sportifs

1. Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo

2. Seth Hakizimana

3. Ephrem Tuyishimire

4. Janvier Rugamba

5. Moise Mugisha

Club Benediction

1. Eric Manizabayo

2. Jean Bosco Nsengimana

3. Patrick Byukusenge

4. Bonaventure Uwizeyimana

5. Janvier Hadi