Nyeri — Kamakwa location chief Peter Kimiti Nyuguto has been shot dead by unknown assailants at his home in Gitathi-ini area of Nyeri Town Constituency.

Nyuguto, a father of three, was shot Thursday evening in a maize plantation near his home.

According to area residents, the chief was shot by two men who fled the scene on foot.

The shooting comes at a time when cases of insecurity are on the rise in Nyeri Town and its environs.