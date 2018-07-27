27 July 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: REG Look to Bounce Back Against Recharged Patriots

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda Energy Group will be seeking to tie the series to 1-1 when they take on holders Patriots in Game 2 of the best-of-five finals today at Amahoro Indoor Stadium.

The two sides lock horns at 8p.m.

Patriots beat REG 63-58 in Game 1 last Friday and will also be looking to stretch their lead to 2-0 as they attempt to become the first side to win the title unbeaten for the first time in nine years.

According to Patriots coach Henry Mwinuke, the players should avoid "relaxation mode" and keep the same sense of urgency that led to Game 1 victory.

"We can't get satisfied with just one win. It's just one; we've got to come out (Friday) night and duplicate it again. It is that kind of consistency that wins titles," the Tanzanian-born coach said.

While the Kagugu-based Patriots are recharged to retain the title, REG are in battle for a first playoffs title and coach Patrick Ngwijuruvugo has urged his players to stand firm and fight.

"The game is going to be largely mental, so everything that we do will affect our mindset. We can't look at the last game and get down on ourselves or think we're out of the series because we lost one game. We are looking forward to Game 2 with optimism and confidence," REG's Burundian tactician told this publication in a separate interview.

Patriots won the 2017 Playoffs title after edging REG 3-1 in finals.

Today

Men

Playoffs finals, Game 2

Patriots Vs REG

Rwanda

Polls Body Predicts Stiff Competition in Parliamentary Elections

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) has predicted stiff competition in the September legislative elections, given… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.