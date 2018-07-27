Rwanda: REG Look to Bounce Back Against Recharged Patriots

Rwanda Energy Group will be seeking to tie the series to 1-1 when they take on holders Patriots in Game 2 of the best-of-five finals today at Amahoro Indoor Stadium.

The two sides lock horns at 8p.m.

Patriots beat REG 63-58 in Game 1 last Friday and will also be looking to stretch their lead to 2-0 as they attempt to become the first side to win the title unbeaten for the first time in nine years.

According to Patriots coach Henry Mwinuke, the players should avoid "relaxation mode" and keep the same sense of urgency that led to Game 1 victory.

"We can't get satisfied with just one win. It's just one; we've got to come out (Friday) night and duplicate it again. It is that kind of consistency that wins titles," the Tanzanian-born coach said.

While the Kagugu-based Patriots are recharged to retain the title, REG are in battle for a first playoffs title and coach Patrick Ngwijuruvugo has urged his players to stand firm and fight.

"The game is going to be largely mental, so everything that we do will affect our mindset. We can't look at the last game and get down on ourselves or think we're out of the series because we lost one game. We are looking forward to Game 2 with optimism and confidence," REG's Burundian tactician told this publication in a separate interview.

Patriots won the 2017 Playoffs title after edging REG 3-1 in finals.

Today

Men

Playoffs finals, Game 2

Patriots Vs REG