27 July 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria Raised N748bn From Oil Tax, Royalty in 2017 - DPR

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) said the Federal Government earned N748 billion from taxes and royalties paid by oil and gas companies operating in Nigeria in 2017.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was contained in DPR's report made available at a workshop organised for energy reporters in Lagos on Friday.

The report said the revenue represented about 83 per cent of the agency's target.

The report also stated that the agency renewed close to 25 oil blocks, which had combined revenue of about 1billion dollars.

According to the report, the agency granted approval for 16 new field development plans in 2017, which would increase the nation's oil and gas production by 560,463 when completed.

"We renewed 19 expired leases in 2017 to enhance upstream investment influx and accelerate oil and gas reserves and production growth.

"We actively supported the implementation of a major gas commercialisation programme, which seeks to create a regulatory framework to facilitate gas flare monetisation to end gas flaring by 2020," the report said.

The agency said it issued ten licences and approval for development of gas production and processing facilities that culminated in the commencement of the operation of the plant.

The agency said it revised and issued new DPR procedure guide for the determination of quantity and quality of petroleum products in Nigeria.

The DPR said it initiated early lease renewal programme to accelerate revenue generation for government.

It added that this was meant to fund national budget and incentivice upstream investment by ensuring security of tenure, long gestation and payback period for oil and gas investments.

The agency further said it facilitated improved cooking gas penetration with local consumption growing from 390,000 metric tons to 470,000/metric tons with a potential to hit 500,000 metric tons milestone.

"We increased national gas reserve base from 192.07trillion cubic feet to 197.74 trillion cubic feet representing 3.5 per cent increase over the preceding year.

"We increased operator compliance on National Production Monitoring System (NPMS) by commencing the upgrade of the NPMS to real time data captured in 26 crude oil terminal locations.

"This improved the efficiency in the administration of crude oil export and production accounting," the report added. (NAN)

Nigeria

Dino Melaye Resurfaces After Purported Kidnap

Dino Melaye said on Friday that he escaped an attack, almost 24 hours after his associates claimed he was kidnapped. Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.