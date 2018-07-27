Dar es Salaam — A total of Sh31.8 million has been raised by citizens across Tanzania who came together to save the life of a young medical student currently battling kidney failure.

Mr Arnold Anthony, 26, has been on weekly hemodialysis since his kidneys began to fail last year.

He is presently under care at the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical College (KCMC), where he is also a 5th-year medical student.

His treatment costs? A staggering Sh1 million - every single week.

For Mwanza-born Arnold to get a kidney transplant, which is the permanent treatment for his condition, he needs over Sh30 million; and he needs it quickly.

That is where the internet stepped in. In just a few hours on Wednesday, well-wishers on Twitter, under the moniker 'Tanzanians on Twitter' (#TOT) joined their hands and pledged what little they could to save the young medic's life.

January Makamba, who is the Minister for Union Affairs and Environment at the Vice President's Office, emerged as a champion for Arnold's cause, urging his half a million Twitter followers to donate.

He pledged a joint Sh6 million donation between himself and Salim Asas, who owns the ASAS Group Tanzania, and set the goal of collecting Sh10 million from #TOT by sunset today. By 12 noon, individual donors had rallied to bring in a total donation in excess of Sh9 million. Then local industrial titan Mohammed Dewji - a popular voice with over 500,000 followers - set an even more ambitious goal: If #TOT collected Sh15 million by 6.30PM, his company, Mohammed Enterprises Limited (MeTL), would match it.

"It's very noble to help save this future doctor's life so he can save other people's lives," he wrote in a Twitter post.

"I understand he needs 30m. I also understand that 11m has been so far (sic) collected. I'm throwing a challenge: if you get to 15m in the next three hours, @DewjiFoundation will match the remaining 15m."

The minister of Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Hamisi Kigwangalla, is another high-profile politician who was touched by the predicament and pledged Sh2 million.

Mr Makamba, who was leading the fundraising exercise on Twitter tweeted today stating the amount raised with those who contributed.

Others have followed suit, with Bongo Flava artist Hamis "Mwana FA" Mwinjuma pleding Sh1 million to save Arnold's life, followed by several Twitter pledgers moved by the young doctor's plight.

Arnold, who is an orphan, is currently supported by his classmates who have been raising funds for his treatment under a campaign that seeks to "Return his smile and dreams back to life."

The young medic has no relatives in Kilimanjaro. His family, back home in Mwanza, is his grandmother and two siblings.

Before Wednesday's campaign, the students had single-handedly raised Sh15 million for Arnold's treatment.

Even the Ministry of Health has taken notice of their effort, with Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu promising government will reach out and see how they "can help in the matter."

However, money is running out, according to Fundraising Chair Alfred Kabondo.

He told Mwananchi's Janeth Joseph that treatment costs are spiraling, and Arnold's insurance, which has helped buffer cost overflows so far, runs out in August.

Arnold declined Mwananchi's request for an interview at this point.

However, our journalist, who visited him at KCMC told The Citizen that Arnold's doctor had said their patient is "recovering well."

The young medic is expected to take his departmental exams tomorrow (July 26), according to the KCMC's Beatrice Banduka, and will sit his finals on August 13.

And if #TOT, January Makamba and Mohammed Dewji are successful today, then Arnold might just get the chance to 'save others' lives.'