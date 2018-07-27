27 July 2018

Tanzania Golf Union's Election Set for Morogoro Club On Aug 18th

By Mbonile Burton

ALL is set for the Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) General Election, to be held on August 18th this year at the Morogoro Gymkhana Club.

National Sports Council (NSC) Information Officer, Najaha Bakari said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that everything is in place for them to oversee the election that was postponed three times. Bakari said that NSC has started issuing nomination forms from yesterday ready for the next month's election.

She appealed to individuals wishing to vie for different posts in the forthcoming TGU General Election, to collect nomination forms. Bakari added that nomination forms are available and those wishing to contest can access them through website- info@nationalsportscouncil.go.tz or at the NSC offices located at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

She said six positions will be contested for during the election, naming them as TGU president, vice-president, honorary secretary, honorary treasurer, competition secretary and handicap secretary. Bakari called for golfers to participate fully in the coming election by vying in different positions and participate in voting process.

The election was postponed several times. Initially it was planned to be staged at the Kiligolf, Arusha on November 11th last year, but was rescheduled to February 17th this year at the TPDF Lugalo Golf Club before being called off again to March 3rd this year. Again, the election was rescheduled.

TGU members had already shown interests and picked nomination forms to contest for different posts during the body's election. According to Bakari, screening will be held on August 17th this year and the election will be held after annual general meeting, which among other issues will receive a report on audited accounts of the union.

Members of the meeting, who will vote for the election, are captains of the affiliated member clubs, one nominated representative from each of member club and chairperson or a nominated representative from an affiliated body.

