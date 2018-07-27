MAINLAND's Kilimanjaro Queens have been given a lifeline to defend the CECAFA Women Challenge Cup if they beat Ethiopia in Kigali, Rwanda today. The hope was rekindled after front runners Uganda 'Crested Cranes' settled to a 2-2 draw with hosts Rwanda She-Amavubi on Wednesday at Stade de Kigali.

She-Amavubi came from behind to shutter Crested Cranes' dreams of walking away with the CECAFA Challenge Cup title. The Crested Cranes snatched the opening goal in the 10th minute courtesy of Mutuuzo Lilian's goal in the 10th minute.

Rwanda equalised ten minutes later through Ibangarye Anne Marie's penalty. However, the Ugandan side surged and through poor goalkeeping, Alupo Norah snatched the second goal for the hosts in the 74th minute.

With four minutes to stoppage time, substitute Mukeshimana Jeanette, who came off the bench replacing Nyiramwiza Martha scored the equalising goal through a long shot to ensure a point for the Rwandese hence putting them back in contention for the tournament's title.

Following the results, the battle of who will win the trophy remains between Uganda, Ethiopia, Tanzania and Rwanda with just two games left to climax the tournament.

Though the Crested Cranes dropped two points, they still remained top of the table standings with seven points, one above second placed Ethiopia who have a game in hand.

Kilimanjaro Queens and Rwanda come third and fourth with four points each. Kenya is bottom with one point. Under Head Coach, Bakari Shime alias 'Black Wizard', Kilimanjaro Queens face an uphill task against Ethiopia in a do or die encounter scheduled at the Stade de Kigali. And, a win will see them retaining the title on superior goal advantage.

Ethiopians registered a 1-0 victory over Kenya's Harambee Starlets on Wednesday at Stade de Kigali, with the lone goal scored in the 30th minute by Meselu Abera Tesfamariam. The results saw Ethiopia leapfrogging Kilimanjaro Queens to settle second on the tournament's standings after collecting six points.

Kilimanjaro Queens are in third spot on four points, same as Ethiopia and Rwanda but the Ethiopeans have a better goal difference of +3, while Rwands have -1 goal difference after playing three matches.

Another match to be played today will see hosts Rwanda taking on Kenya. Uganda can only win the championship if their fellow opponents drop points.

The tournament which is being played on a league basis ends today with the top placed nation which will be having a highest number of points collected, will be crowned Champions.