Tanzania: Tourism Propelling Initiatives Ongoing to 'Lift' Mara Region

IN a bid to facilitate smooth tourists' movement in Mara Region and those seeking entry into the country from neighbouring Kenya for touring Serengeti National Park (SENAPA), the government here is working hard to improve key infrastructures.

SENAPA, which is located in Mara Region, receives tourists who enter to it through its northern gate from Musoma town and while others cross into the country through Sirari border to Tarime Township on their way to the world-famous national park.

Tanroads Regional Manager said his office was looking forward to improving infrastructure in the area, including the 94-metre long Mara River Bridge."The bridge crossing Mara River to connectTarime -Serengeti Road will be completed and ready for use by next October.

It will replace the current wooden bridge one to ensure travellers' Safety," he said. Mr Ngaile revealed that 6.9bn/- had been allocated for the project by a local contractor, M/S Gemen Engineering& Mayanga.

The TANROADS manager also said renovations were ongoing along the 161 roads network linking the region with SENAPA that is famous not only by its gigantic size but also by annual animal migration crossing Mara River.

In the light of the government's tourismpromotion zeal, partly through purchases of light aircraft, Mr Ngaile said TANROADS headquarters was in final negotiations with the contractor who won a tender for expanding Musoma Airport.

He said the airport's runway would be expanded and that the contractor was expected to be at the site as soon as the two parties sealed the deal definitively