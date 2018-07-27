Tanzania: Court Pins Down Prosecution Over Aveva, Nyange Fraud Trial

THE Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday pinned down the prosecution over failure to start prosecuting into the 600m/- fraud and money laundering trial of four Simba SC leaders.

Principal Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba, who is conducting the proceedings, rejected the invitation by the prosecution, led by Senior State Attorney Shadrack Kimaro, for the court to issue an arrest warrant against two businessmen, who are still at large charged jointly with the officials of the club.

In his request, Kimaro had told the court that they have secured a support of the International Police (Interpol) to arrest the businessmen, Zacharia Hans Poppe and Franklin Lauwo, who are outside the jurisdiction of the court.

Hans Poppe is the Chairman of Registration Committee of Simba, while Lauwo is a contractor who had undertaken to construct the club's play ground at Bunju area within Kinondoni District in the outskirt of the city.

The magistrate, however, reacted that what was being sought by prosecution was no longer in existence and would retard the proceedings, thus going against previous orders that have been issued by the court.

He directed the prosecutor to revisit the court file to know what could be next course of action. Thereafter, the prosecutor changed his position and requested the court to set a date for preliminary hearing.

The magistrate granted the prosecution's request and adjourned the trial to August 3, when the prosecution is expected to present the memorandum of facts of the case. The problem cited to delay the hearing of the case relate to inclusion into trial of the two businessmen.

The defence had pushed for the charges to be declared defective, alleging that it was wrong for the court to admit them while other two accused persons, (Hans Poppe and Lauwo), were absent. The prosecution, however, vehemently opposed the line of arguments submitted by the defence. It maintains that the charges are proper and that the court had not erred in accepting the charges in absence of the two accused persons.

Other accused persons in the matter are Simba President Evans Aveva and his Vice-President Geoffrey Nyange. The accused persons face a total of ten counts including that of conspiracy, abuse of office, forgery, uttering false documents and money laundering.

The prosecution alleges that on diverse dates between March 10 and 16, 2016 in the city, Aveva and Nyange conspired to commit an offence of abuse of office. It is alleged that the duo abused their positions by preparing a transfer of funds request form dated March 15, 2016 and transferring 300,000 US dollars from account of the club held at CRDB Bank Plc, Azikiwe Branch to personal account of Aveva held at Barclays Bank, Ohio Branch.

Such preparation of the form, according to the prosecution, had the purpose of obtaining undue advantage for the two leaders of the club. It is alleged that the two leaders, with intent to defraud, forged the form in question purporting that the club was repaying the amount as loan to Aveva.

On March 15, 2016, knowingly and fraudulently, Aveva allegedly uttered the form at CRDB Bank, Azikiwe Branch in Ilala District. It is alleged that between March 10 and 16, 2016 in the city, Aveva committed money laundering offence by acquiring 187,817 US dollars from Barclays Bank.

The prosecution told the court that at the time of such acquisition, Aveva knew or ought to have known that the said money was proceeds of the predicate offence of forgery.

Within the same period in Dar es Salaam, according to the prosecution, Nyange also committed money laundering offence by aiding and abetting Aveva to acquire the 187,817 US dollars from the club, knowing the money was proceed of forgery as predicate offence.