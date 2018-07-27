Tanzania: Dodoma Gets Ultimatum to Clear Beggars Off CBD

MINISTER of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments) Suleiman Jafo has directed the Dodoma City Council Director to come up with a one-year strategy that will see beggars removed from the capital's central business district (CBD).

The Minister proposed an immediate plan that will help the group set income generating activities and subsequently alleviate abject poverty that remains vivid in large sections of its dwellers.

"The city council is supposed to use its internal resources and allocate two per cent for disabled persons and initiate projects such as horticulture or poultry. This initiative will automatically remove beggars from the street," he noted.

He gave the directives, yesterday, shortly after handing over a dummy cheque worth 950m/- to groups of young entrepreneurs, women and people with disabilities in the city.

Mr Jafo gave the grace period to ensure the council adopts a specific programme that will remove beggars from the city. "I don't want to see these people. The city is required to allocate at least two per cent of its income for the purpose," he noted.

There are 66 youth groups in Dodoma and a total of 168 women-based groups. The Director, Mr Godwin Kunambi, explained that about 455m/- of the fund is for the repayment of the debt and the remaining money is for fresh loans to the group.

He assured the Minister that the money has already been banked into groups' account. Dodoma Regional Commissioner (RC), Dr Binilith Mahenge said the loan scheme is aimed at creating jobs among members of the groups. He said the council has been allocating up to 10 per cent specifically for the key groups.