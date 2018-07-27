27 July 2018

Tanzania: Parking Staff Get Tit-Bits On Road Safety

By Jackline Mgeni

Police in Dar es Salaam have urged vehicle parking companies to adhere to rules and regulations by assisting their customers to park their vehicles in accordance with road safety regulations.

The advice was issued by the Head of Public Education at the Traffic Police Headquarters, Abel Swai on Wednesday, while addressing parking service workers in the city. One of the workers was suspected of committing a traffic offence by permitting a driver to park a car contrary to the rules.

The car was parked while exceeding the marked boundaries, consequently causing inconveniences to pedestrians who were forced to walk on motor vehicles lanes.

According to him, Road Safety Act No 71 explains in detail the allocated areas for car parking. He stressed that the police wound not hesitate to take serious legal measures against violators of traffic rules and regulations.

The officer also emphasized on road safety education to the workers of parking service companies. "Education should be provided to the workers before assigning them to the parking zones," he said.

