Tanzania: Handball Seeks Support to Regain Lost Ground

Handball Association (MWAHA) is urgently seeking a support from various stakeholders who can help develop the game to the next level. The association's chairman, Vincent Shinda said the support from various sources will help much in making the game flourish across the Lake Zone regions.

He was speaking during the launch of the the six- day handball course at Mirongo Primary School in Mwanza that involved 40 sports teachers and officers from Arusha, Dar-es-Salaam, Mwanza and Simiyu regions.

"Handball, which was very popular in the eighties had lost its ground today, it will advance and regain popularity only if stake holders support it," he said. He said the game is only mostly played at primary and secondary school something which is difficult for the handball game to propel.

He further said handball is also played in some few government institution such like armed forces or police. Shinda also called upon the primary school teachers to make sure they also teach the game at the street level apart from their respective schools.

He further called upon the sports teachers and officers to make sure the knowledge they get is effectively taught to others. One of the course participants, Innocent Ally from Sumve Secondary School, said handball should be taken serious like other games because it can create employment to the players.

Mwanza regional Sport Officer, Mohamed Bitegeko called upon sports teachers to form handball clubs and register them. Bitegeko also said it's a time for the chief players in sport's development to seek play grounds in their councils for handball matches and training.