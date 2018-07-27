27 July 2018

Tanzania: Police Hunting for Head Teacher Alleged to Have 'Spoiled' Pupil

By From Peti Siyame in Nkasi

POLICE in Nkasi District have mounted a manhunt for the head teacher of Kilambo Cha Mkolechi Primary School, Eradi Kapyela, for allegedly impregnating a fourteen-year-old Standard Seven pupil. Impeccable sources say Kapyela went into hiding over fears of arrest and prosecution.

The school in question is in Kala Ward in Nkasi District, along the Lake Tanganyika shoreline. The Rukwa Regional Police Commander, Mr George Kyando, confirmed the incident, declaring that no stone would be left unturned until the fugitive was apprehended and prosecuted.

For his part, the acting Nkasi District Council Executive Director, Mr Missana Kwangula, confirmed that Kapyela fled four days ago and his whereabouts were unknown.

Nkasi South Member of Parliament Desderius Mipata (CCM) brought up the issue during a full council meeting held in Namanyere Township on Wednesday. "This is a shocking and worrying incident I am disappointed that even the district government has remained silent about the matter," he remarked.

The Nkasi District Administrative Secretary, Mr Festo Chonya, said the District Commissioner's office was aware of the incident, was working on it, emphatically declaring that the suspect would be arrested soon.

"The Nkasi District government is very serious on such incidents; it is, however, very disheartening that 'wananchi' are not willing to testify in cases related to such incidents in the court.

I am appealing to councillors to sensitize them on cooperating on such incidents," the DAS said. The Kabwe Ward Councillor, Mr Asante Lubisha (Chadema) expressed dismay over the trend of men suspected of impregnating schoolgirls being set free by the courts, urging the government to intervene.

