Liberia for Satuc World Cup in Bulgaria

Liberia's representatives to the 2018 SATUC World Cup in Bulgaria

A team comprising eight Liberian children is expected to represent the country at the 2018 Sheikha Al Thani for Underprivileged Children (SATUC) World Cup slated for August in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Earlier June, SATUC announced that the 2nd edition of the event will be hosted by Bulgaria, following a meeting between the President of the Bulgarian Football Union Borislav Mihaylov and the Princess of Qatar and founder of SATUC Sheikha Al Thani.

Liberia was invited through the Ministry of Youth and Sports to participate in the tournament. The tournament is aimed at giving disadvantaged children and orphans space to excel, making them the center of attention and, through encouragement and mentoring, encouraging their successful self-realization and putting a smile on their faces.

The organization is "attempting to reverse feelings of inadequacy, enhancing children's ability to create chances for themselves; to light candles of hope that will illuminate routes into professional footballing and other careers, encouraging ambition for future success in all endeavors. To offer opportunities for disadvantaged children to travel abroad and experience different cultures, allowing them to engage with their peers in other countries, exchanging expertise and experience. To increase children's sense of patriotism through these events with the ceremonies of flag-raising and the singing of national anthems. Our mission is to improve the living standards and well-being of children in all parts of the world in order to provide them with a brighter future, one without poverty or ill-treatment," SATU's website has said.

Liberia (One Goal) along with 15 teams from across the globe will participate in the international tournament. The 16 teams representing Bulgaria, Egypt, England, Cameroon, Syria, Palestine, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Peru, Yemen, Mexico, Nigerian, Iraq, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Liberia will play against each other over 4 days for the championship. The event will begin with a draw of groups on the 11th of August in front of all the participating teams and many of the charity's ambassadors.

According to the organizers, the Cup, as always, will act as a platform for the kids to showcase their abilities to talent spotters from all over the world, hoping to afford them a new chance at life and in a field that they treasure and love. The talent spotters will be jointly invited by the Bulgarian Football Union as well as SATUC.

"After a great legacy from the first edition, where many of the participating kids have gone on to play in world-renowned football clubs around the world and start their careers in their dream jobs, we can see a better one coming along soon as SATUC puts its hands in the Bulgarian Football Union's hands," the organization said on its official website.

The tournament will bring together 126 players that will have the opportunity to showcase their talents, interact and share the fun with one another. The final will be played on the 16th of August and will be finalized with a cultural tour of the country which is a traditional part of the event.

Authors

Anthony Kokoi