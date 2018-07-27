Liberia: ANC, LP Endorse Up's Candidate in Senatorial By-Elections

Madam Francis, Mr. Gould and UP Spokesman Mo Ali at the endorsement ceremony.

Two political parties from opposition collaborating parties have endorsed the candidacy of former ruling Unity Party's candidate Josephine George Francis for the ensuing July 31 senatorial by-elections in Montserrado County.

Alternative National Congress (ANC) and Liberty Party (LP) endorsed Madam Francis on July 25, following an endorsement ceremony at ANC's national headquarters in Monrovia.

Madam Francis was a representative of Montserrado County District #1 and chaired the House's Committee on Executive but was defeated by independent candidate Lawrence Morris in the 2017 legislative elections.

Montserrado County District #1 Election results released by authorities of the National Elections Commission (NEC) show that she finished in fifth place during the 2017 representative elections. Lawrence Morris, who who topped the district, obtained 4,709 votes or 16.1 percent; Desire S. Satia, also an independent candidate, got 4,389 votes or 15.0 percent; Sylvester G. Mulbah got 2,610, or 9.1 percent, Yatu Rugie Barry, LP, 2,183, or 7.5 percent, and Josephine George Francis got 1,843 or 6.3 percent of the total votes.

Lafayette O. Gould, ANC Chair, who read the endorsement statement on behalf of the parties, said the three political parties choose to put aside all of their egos and come together as one to achieve the developmental goals of the country by supporting a single candidate, who is well placed in the upcoming senatorial by-elections.

Gould said the parties' decision to support UP's candidate in the elections is to save the state from wasteful spending to conduct another by-election after the July 31 election. He added that taking Madam Francis to the senate is also an endeavor to promote gender balance at the legislature.

He said the opposition collaborating parties trust the ability of Madam Francis to make a good representation at the senate by promoting bills in the interest of women, children and youth.

Gould continued, "I am calling all our partisans of the three parties to turn out in large numbers to vote Madam Francis, because we have vetted her and are excited about what she will do at the senate. We trust her ability to serve and know what she stands for. It is time to support all our good leaders for the betterment of the country."

He said the endorsement of the UP candidate is an example of the big political marriage in the 2023 general and presidential elections.

In response to the endorsement, Madam Francis expressed gratitude to the leadership of the political parties for selecting her as their sole candidate in the ensuing election.

She said the collaborating parties have not only demonstrated a sign of unity in support of her candidacy, but have resolved to foster unity for future purposes and support for gender equality in politics, because she is the only female among the six men.

Madam Francis then called on her supporters to go out and make a wise decision, because Liberia needs the idea, energy and passion of every citizen for the betterment of the nation.

Authors

Hannah N. Geterminah