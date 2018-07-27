Liberia: Doco Wesseh Nominated for Mls Award

Doco Wesseh, Founder of One Goal Foundation-Liberia

Former Liberia International Doco Wesseh has been nominated along with 22 other soccer philanthropists for this year's Major League Soccer (MLS) Charity Award, dubbed "MLS Works Community MVP."

Each year, MLS and Wells Fargo Bank proudly recognize individuals who are using soccer to improve the lives of others. Wesseh, Founder of One Goal Foundation, was nominated as a Chicago Fire Community MVP.

The areas of focus are social issues focusing on inclusion, diversity and equality and health issues affecting men, women or children as well as community service for a local, national and/or international charity or community organization.

The grand prize winner, based on online and twitter voting results, will receive a US$25,000 donation to their selected charity.

One Community MVP is selected to represent each of the 23 MLS clubs. Winners are recognized, both nationally and locally.

All 23 finalists have been invited to the 2018 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target in Atlanta, Georgia where the grand prize winner will be announced on August 1.

Wesseh, a refugee who benefited immensely from soccer scholarship, founded One Goal to give back to people in Liberia and provide inspiration to children so they can realize their dreams.

"Liberia is where I come from; living through the war, and missing out on so many opportunities as a child. I have decided to set up and give back in a unique way," he said.

"Living in the USA and seeing kids being kids, and having all the opportunities provided to them to live out their dreams, I felt the children of Liberia deserve the opportunity to play around the world," Mr. Wesseh said.

Authors

Anthony Kokoi