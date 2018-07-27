Kenya: Another Sh14 Million Lost in Nyandarua for Non-Existent Conference

Nairobi — Another scandal has hit Nyandarua County after it emerged that Sh14.4 million has been embezzled after it was set aside for an investors' conference that never took place and irregular payments.

Speaker Ndegwa Wahome blew the whistle claiming that some government officers had intimated that the county administration had held an investors conference at a cost of Sh13 million in March this year with the money stashed in private accounts.

"This money is in private accounts and unless these people voluntarily return the money back, the County Government cannot be able to recall that money as there is bank-client confidentiality. If it is not done, this Assembly will step in," he stated.

He further stated that an additional amount of Sh1.4 million paid to 'investors' during the 'conference' should be returned adding that departments concerned must ensure no single penny is lost.

"Then there is that issue of the additional monies paid for the ghost investors conference. It was Sh1.4 million. I expect that money will also be returned," he indicated.

The money was spent during the last financial year under Governor Francis Kimemia's administration.

According to the Speaker, county documents indicate that there was an investors conference and money sent to various suppliers' bank accounts for their services.

The services include water and beverages for delegates, comprehensive media coverage, state of the art public address system, tents and red carpets among others.

While speaking to the press in his Ol-Kalou office, the Speaker said though there were all indications that the money was never spent and was instead channelled through individual persons accounts which is against the law.

Wahome at the same time took issue with the county administration for dragging its feet on serious matters noting that it was a matter of concern that the county's budget was yet to be passed.