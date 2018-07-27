27 July 2018

Namibia: Employees Take Competition Commission to Court ... While Demanding Outstanding Bonuses Due to Them

By Ndanki Kahiurika

EMPLOYEES at the Namibian Competition Commission have approached the Office of the Labour Commissioner after their company failed to pay the outstanding 35% of their bonuses.

The Namibian earlier this year reported that the commission had failed to pay employees performance bonuses because they had been sitting without a board after their term expired on 10 February 2018.

However, a board was appointed around March, after which it was resolved that the employees would be paid their bonuses in portions over a period of two months.

Around 65% of the bonuses were to be paid out in May, and the remaining 35% was to be paid out by June.

However, the commission informed the employees that the 35% bonus would no longer be paid out, and chief executive officer Vitalis Ndalikokule could not explain why.

The disgruntled employees approached the Labour Court, and a hearing is expected to take place today.

Some employees who spoke to The Namibian this week said if the commission has money to hire lawyers to defend its stance, then it must also have money to pay their bonuses.

"They have money to pay the board sitting fees and retainer fees. They must also pay our bonuses," said one worker.

Namibia Public Workers Union general secretary Peter Nevonga declined to comment on the court case, saying it can only be discussed when the parties reach an agreement.

