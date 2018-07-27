Namibia: Minister Mushelenga Demands Action On Report

URBAN development minister Peya Mushelenga has directed the //Karas Regional Council to submit a report on the findings of an investigation which unearthed the irregular and wasteful spending of N$77 million.

The ministry's audit team uncovered the wasteful and irregular spending in 2016 during an assessment of the implementation of capital projects for the period between 2010/2011 to 2016/17.

Mushelenga wrote to the council's chairperson, Jan Scholtz, on 13 June, demanding council's response on the findings, which he wanted by last Friday. The investigating team recommended that a criminal case should be opened against an architect, identified only as FM Hercules, but who has since died.

The team also recommended that the former chief regional officer, Saul Kahuika, be held accountable for some of the irregular spending and missing funds.

According to Mushelenga, former rural development minister Sophia Shaningwa had on 11 October 2016 demanded a response from the council by 31 October 2016 on the remedial action it had taken on the findings, as recommended by the ministry's audit team. But the council again failed to comply with Shaningwa's directive, Mushelenga said.

This, he added, prompted Shaningwa on 29 March 2017 to again remind the council to adhere to her directive, and she then set 13 April 2017 as the previous new deadline.

He said council to date has failed to comply with his and his predecessor's directives to implement the corrective actions.

Scholtz last week acknowledged receiving Mushelenga's letter, and said the council had last Friday submitted a response on the matter. He could not divulge more details on the remedial actions council had taken.

"We just responded to what the minister asked for," he said.