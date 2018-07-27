Africa: VP Mbumba Advises Africa On Foreign Influence

VICE president Nangolo Mbumba yesterday warned other African countries not to allow foreign influence in how their countries' affairs should be handled.

Mbumba made these remarks during the official opening of the 15th ordinary session of the Committee of Intelligence and Security Services of Africa (CISSA) conference in Windhoek. The conference, which is running under the theme 'Enhancing Human Security Through Equitable Resources Management for Sustainable Peace and Stability in Africa', provides an opportunity for member states to showcase CISSA's relevance in contributing to the creation of a peaceful Africa.

CISSA, a continental organisation made up of over 50 intelligence agencies, seeks to provide services such as sharing of information on potential security threats to the policymaking organs of the African Union, and to strengthen its capacity for the deepening of peace and stability on the continent.

Besides, CISSA strives to enhance the human security landscape in Africa in areas such as peace and stability, socio-economic development, food security, as well as health and environmental security, amongst others.

Mbumba also warned African countries to "stop allowing constant perceptions and influences" by foreign countries in their decision-making processes, and to oppose extremist and impractical notions, particularly by "our former colonial overlords that we need foreign assistance to develop, market or consume our natural resources".

"There is no need for emotive rhetoric on our resources. We, as African countries, only need to clearly understand, define and articulate what we want, what our interests are, and put forth our terms of compliance for those we are inviting to co-exploit our natural resources," he stated. This, he said, was necessary to avoid conflicts on the continent which are mainly fuelled by resources wars.

Such conflicts are eroding the continent's efforts to effectively deal with disputes prevention and reduce the suffering of African citizens.

"Good policy advice should first come from our African home institutions before we contact foreign consultancies, which may have in-built political and environmental bias premised on their home country governance systems towards a specific economic or political issue," he added. He said African countries must collectively engage and introduce terms of investment to stop the exploitation of resources by foreign investors.

The vice president urged African intelligence agencies to work with sectoral experts, and provide the African Union as well as their respective countries with "top-notch" intelligence on all threats, and advise timely counter-mechanisms to ensure security on the continent.

At the same event, outgoing CISSA chairperson, Sudanese Salah Abdalla Mohammed Salih also emphasised the need to address the unequal distribution of resources on the continent to avoid conflicts.

Salih said there was a need to transform Africa's vast natural resources into opportunities and prospects to create prosperity, and enhance the well-being of the people on the continent. He also urged member states to address the question of land ownership on the continent (as it is the main cause of conflicts), and develop realistic land policies aimed at reducing poverty and increasing productivity.

"Conversely, reducing access to land for large sectors of society could further lead to feelings of injustice, frustration, food insecurity and imbalances of power. The success with which we deal with the problem of land will determine the future of political stability in our countries," Salih emphasised.

Namibia will assume the chairmanship of CISSA at the end of the conference today.