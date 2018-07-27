27 July 2018

South Africa: SA Rugby Provides for Greater Female Representation

The South African Rugby Union on Friday updated its constitution to make specific provision for the addition of a female representative to its delegation to meetings of World Rugby, the sport's global governing body confirmed.

The new constitutional requirement stipulates that at least one of SA Rugby's three representatives at World Rugby meetings shall be a woman.

The change brings SA Rugby in line with World Rugby's constitution which extended national union representation to three members - one of which had to be female.

The change in the SA Rugby constitution was approved at a Special General Meeting in Cape Town on Friday.

The identity of SA Rugby's first female representative to World Rugby will be confirmed at a subsequent General Meeting.

SA Rugby's two other representatives are the President and CEO.

