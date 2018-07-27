Africa: 5th Africa Initiative Meeting Ends in Accra

press release

Seventy four delegates from 27 countries, who are members of the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes, attended the fifth Africa Initiative Meeting, which ended in Accra, yesterday, July 26, 2018.

The Africa Initiative, which was launched at the Berlin plenary meeting of the Global Forum, is a programme of work which is focused on tax transparency and exchange of information (EoI).

The goal of the Initiative is to support domestic revenue mobilization, strengthen the fight against tax evasion and address the problem of Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) from Africa through enhanced transparency and exchange of information throughout Africa.

The Initiative requires that all African members of the Global Forum have operational EoI Units with adequate resources including delegated competent authority powers; that all African members have in place a clear strategy to ensure the use of EoI as a tool to improve tax audits and are active in making requests from treaty partners; all African members have signed the MAC and at least 60 percent have ratified it; and that at least 75 percent of African countries receive a satisfactory rating in their second round of Exchange of Information on Request (EQIR) review.

Under the Initiative, 75 percent of African members are expected to, by 2020, have undertaken a preliminary evaluation which will allow the Global Forum Secretariat, in collaboration with the Government of each country, to arrive at a practical commitment date, supported by a tailored stage action plan for the Automatic Exchange of Information Standard (AEOI) implementation.

In addition, the initiative requires that by 2020 five or more African countries would have committed to implementing the Common Reporting Standards.

The infinitive is steered by a task force comprising African countries that are members of the Global Forum as well as international and regional bodies including the Africa Tax Administration Forum (ATAF).

In a key note address at the opening of the meeting, a Deputy Minister for Finance, Mr Kwaku Kwarteng, said IFFs was a global problem requiring global intervention.

Mr Kwarteng said IFFs were closely associated with tax evasion, money laundering, fraud, terrorism financing and corruption.

He explained that by hiding certain income flows from tax collectors and other enforcement agencies, effective domestic resource mobilization was impeded, leaving government with limited resources to maintain public infrastructure, secure peace, justice and order, provide public services and make available other essential supplies--all of which are prerequisites for sustainable economic development and economic growth.

He said for Ghana to push forward its agenda of a Ghana Beyond Aid, there was the need to improve domestic revenue generation.

All avenues that facilitated IFFs, Mr Kwarteng said, should, therefore, sealed.

He, therefore, pledged the commitment and unflinching support of the Government of Ghana to the Africa Initiative, while urging co-operation fromAfrican countries for the automatic exchange of information for the full implementation of the initiative to begin.

Mr Henry Yentumi, Advisor to the Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, noted that weak internal systems created conditions for people to evade taxes, adding, however, that the introduction of tax identification numbers and the digital address system would make it possible to trace people and have them pay their taxes.

Welcoming participants to the meeting, Ms Monica Bhatia, Head of the Global Forum Secretariat, noted that the need to eradicate poverty and stimulate economic growth made the modernization of tax administration first order priority for devolving countries.

Ms Bhatia underscored the importance of Exchange of Information in the fight against tax evasion and IFFs.

The Meeting, she said, therefore, provided the platform to explore the risks and opportunities as a means of limiting the risks and taking advantage of the opportunities for revenue gains.

Source: ISD (G.D.Zaney, Esq.)